Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches one pass
Tonyan had one reception for 28 yards in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Tonyan played a career-high 20 snaps Thursday, but that still slotted him third among Packers tight ends. Tonyan could be a better bet than Marcedes Lewis to assume the pass-catching tight end role in the event starting tight end Jimmy Graham is unavailable, but as things stand, all three figure to see action, and Tonyan will play mainly a complementary role.
