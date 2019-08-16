Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches three balls Thursday
Tonyan caught three of his five targets for 17 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Despite Jimmy Graham being active Thursday, Tonyan got many more opportunities than he did in last week's preseason opener, and most of his damage came on one 14-yard reception. Graham will likely remain limited throughout the rest of the preseason, giving Tonyan the opportunity to take on additional snaps in the final two outings.
