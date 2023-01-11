Tonyan caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Lions.

Tonyan ended the 2022 campaign with yet another underwhelming performance. The veteran tight end was on the field for 37 of the Packers' 60 offensive snaps and was unable to produce much for fantasy purposes with his opportunities. Tonyan finishes the season with 53 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy managers thinking that Tonyan would become a bigger factor in 2022 with the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were met with great disappointment, as the 28-year-old was typically an afterthought in Green Bay's inconsistent aerial attack. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with Green Bay last offseason, so he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Tonyan would likely have interest from teams around the league, but it's possible the Packers may want to sign him to a longer deal ahead of next season if they believe he can get back to being an effective weapon in the Packers' passing attack.