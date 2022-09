Tonyan (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 8 last season, missing the rest of what had been a disappointing campaign to that point (18-204-2 on 29 targets). He has a 52-586-11 receiving line on his resume from 2020, and with Davante Adams out of town and Allen Lazard (ankle) doubtful for Week 1, Tonyan is set up to be among Aaron Rodgers' favored pass catchers to begin this year.