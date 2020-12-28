Tonyan caught just one pass (two targets) for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-14 rout of the Titans.

Tonyan was riding high on a five-game touchdown streak, but that came to a screeching halt with Sunday's empty stat line. The budding tight end was not the only Green Bay receiver to be left out in the cold, as no other tight end or wide receiver outside of Davante Adams received more than two looks from Aaron Rodgers all game long. Green Bay's star duo picked on the Titans' defense and left little scraps for the rest of the crew. Tonyan will look to earn back Rodgers' attention in the red zone in a potential conference-clinching matchup with the Bears on Sunday.