Tonyan (hip) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Tonyan was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he finished the week with two consecutive absences. The 25-year-old tight end appears on track to miss a second straight game, in which case Mercedes Lewis and Evan Baylis will serve as the top backups to Jimmy Graham.

