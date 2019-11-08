Packers' Robert Tonyan: Doubtful versus Panthers
Tonyan (hip) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Tonyan hasn't managed to suit up since Week 5 against the Cowboys due to the lingering hip injury. He practiced in a limited capacity to begin the week but was unable to participate in any capacity Friday. The 25-year-old appears to be trending toward another inactive designation Week 10, in which case rookie Jace Sternberger could benefit from increased opportunities behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.
