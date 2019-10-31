Packers' Robert Tonyan: Estimated as limited participant
Tonyan (hip) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough.
Tonyan has missed the last three games and finished last week as a non-participant before being listed as doubtful for Week 8. The 25-year-old would work behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis at tight end should he be cleared to play Sunday against the Chargers.
