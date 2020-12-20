Tonyan recorded three receptions on three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Panthers.

Tonyan found the end zone for the fifth consecutive week, logging a one-yard touchdown reception to cap the Packers' first possession. One play earlier, he had hauled in a pass for seven yards to bring the team to the goal line. Thereafter, Tonyan was held silent on the stat sheet until the fourth quarter when he tacked on a 10-yard reception. Though he has surpassed 50 receiving yards only once in his last seven games, Tonyan has been a key contributor near the end zone. That should keep him in consideration among tight ends in Week 16 against Tennessee.