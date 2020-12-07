Tonyan caught four of five targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.

The tight end got into the end zone for a third straight game, hauling in a 25-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers late in the second quarter. Tonyan now has eight TDs this season after scoring only two in 27 games during his first two NFL campaigns, and his odds of extending his scoring streak seem pretty good in Week 14 against a Lions defense that just gave up a touchdown to Bears rookie TE Cole Kmet.