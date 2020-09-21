Tonyan caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Tonyan led Packers tight ends in snaps for the second week in a row and registered both his first receptions and score of the 2020 season. He lacks much of a track record and is still an iffy long-term option in fantasy leagues, but he does appear to be the best bet among the Packers' tight ends after two weeks, and he could be asked to contribute more in the passing game in Week 3 if receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) -- and to a lesser degree, fellow tight end Josiah Deguara (shin) and running back Tyler Ervin (concussion) -- cannot take the field.