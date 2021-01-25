Tonyan recorded four receptions on four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss in the NFC Championship Game.

Tonyan continued to fill the role of red-zone threat, scoring from eight yards away midway through the third quarter. Combined between both 16 regular season contests and two playoff games, Tonyan managed 12 touchdowns and emerged as a trusted option for Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, though it's likely that the Packers' will tender him a contract after his breakout performance throughout the 2020 campaign.