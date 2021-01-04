Tonyan caught passes thrown his direction and tallied 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Tonyan was held under the 20-yard mark for the third game in a row, but he did reach the end zone for both the sixth time in seven games and the 11th time this season. Tonyan finished the regular season 13th among tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards, but he tied Travis Kelce for the most scores among players at his position, which made him one of the more productive tight ends in any fantasy format.