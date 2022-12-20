Tonyan was targeted twice and caught one pass for four yards in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.

Tonyan led Packers tight ends in snaps for a ninth game in a row, but he also was on the field for fewer than 60 percent of the plays run by the Packers offense for the fourth time in as many contests, and he finished with a season low in the receiving yards column. In Week 16, Tonyan and the Packers will take on a Dolphins team that allowed opposing tight ends to score six touchdowns over its last six games, but it's tough to envision him capitalizing, as he has scored just once all season and averaged 1.6 receptions and 12.2 yards over his last five appearances.