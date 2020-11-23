Tonyan caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Tonyan went five games without finding the end zone, but he snapped that skid early in Sunday's contest, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter. Despite the slow stretch, Tonyan now has six receiving scores on the season, which ties him for 11th in the league and third among tight ends. He hasn't provided much help for fantasy players when he hasn't found pay dirt however, as he hasn't racked up the receptions and yardage some of his counterparts have. Tonyan's bound to draw interest in Week 12 as the Packers square off against a Bears defense that ranks bottom 10 against tight ends in just about every scoring format.