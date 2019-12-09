Packers' Robert Tonyan: First touchdown this season
Tonyan caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's victory over Washington.
Tonyan was targeted only once in Week 14, but he was able to find paydirt for the first time this season. Tonyan has played a regular role since returning to action in Week 12 following a five-game absence, taking the field on 31.5 percent of the offensive snaps. However, he is not seeing the field enough nor seeing the ball thrown his direction enough to warrant much consideration in Week 15 playoff matchups.
