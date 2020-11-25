Tonyan (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
After recording five touchdowns in three games between Weeks 2 and 4, Tonyan was held out of the end zone for five consecutive contests before familiarizing himself with the region this past Sunday at Indianapolis. He also put up his fourth-most receiving yards (44) and matched his second-most catches (five) in a single game this season. An ankle issue has bothered Tonyan at times throughout the campaign, but he's still managed to log at least 50 percent and up to 73 percent of the snaps on offense across 10 games to date.
