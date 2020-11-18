Tonyan (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tonyan has dealt with ankle and knee injuries for a good portion of the season, but his share of the offensive snaps has hovered between 60 and 67 percent for seven of nine outings (he was above 50 percent in the other two). Since he went off for five touchdowns in three games from Weeks 2 through 4, he's been kept out of the end zone while accumulating 14 catches (on 18 targets) for 174 yards across five games. Assuming he's able to suit up, per usual, Sunday at Indianapolis, Tonyan may find it difficult to produce against a Colts defense that has held tight ends to a league-best 4.8 yards per target in 2020.