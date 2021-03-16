The Packers extended a second-round tender to Tonyan on Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tonyan was a pleasant surprise for the Packers last season, hauling in 52 of 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. That was good for 9.9 YPT and a 21.1 percent touchdown rate, which may be unsustainable but foretells his import in Green Bay's passing attack. Other teams still can give Tonyan an offer sheet, but it'll cost them a second-round pick if the Packers ultimately decide not to match it.