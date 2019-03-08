Packers' Robert Tonyan: Gets tendered by Green Bay
The Packers extended a tender to Tonyan on Friday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With less than three accrued seasons, Tonyan is an exclusive rights free agent, leaving him with no option but to sign the aforementioned tender. He was active for all 16 games last season, first as a special teamer before slowly but surely working his way into the offense. With fellow tight ends Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis about to become unrestricted free agents, Tonyan will enter the new league year as the No. 2 to starter Jimmy Graham.
