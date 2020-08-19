Tonyan has been taking some reps with the starting offense in practice, Mike Spofford of Packers.com reports.

Most discussion of the Green Bay tight ends has focused on 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger and rookie third-rounder Josiah Deguara, but it sounds like Tonyan and 36-year-old blocking specialist Marcedes Lewis are also right in the mix to earn playing time. Tonyan originally caught on with the Packers' practice squad as an undrafted rookie back in 2017, and he then caught 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games the past two seasons, playing more snaps on special teams (326) than offense (260). The 26-year-old seems to have made a clean recovery from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and he's now hoping to be a significant part of the Green Bay passing attack.