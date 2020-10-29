Tonyan (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Green Bay listed Tonyan as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated report due to the ankle issue, but the tight end was able to take every rep when the team returned to the field Thursday for the first time in Week 8. He'll thus be on tap for his normal duties as the Packers' top pass-catching option at his position this weekend versus Minnesota. During Green Bay's previous matchup with the Vikings in Week 1, Tonyan was shut out of the box score for the only time this season, drawing no targets despite playing 62 percent of the offensive snaps.