Tonyan secured all five of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints.

Tonyan stuck as the top tight end option for Green Bay, seeing the field on nearly two-thirds of the team's offensive snaps for the third straight contest. The undrafted product of Indiana State saw his usage in the passing game increase for the third consecutive game as well, culminating in a career-best 50 receiving yards while finding the end zone for the second time in as many weeks. Tonyan is quietly making some noise in fantasy circles, as any starter playing alongside this rejuvenated version of Aaron Rodgers should garner attention. The 26-year-old shouldn't be considered a top TE option yet, but it is worth monitoring his production against the Falcons in Week 4 in the event his recent hot streak continues.