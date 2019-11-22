Tonyan (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Olivia Reiner of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Tonyan is expected to play but is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated game against the 49ers. The 25-year-old has been targeted only six times in five games, but Aaron Rodgers likes to spread the ball around, so Tonyan could sneak his way into the box score if he's able to take the field. If he plays, expect the depth tight end to see a 15-25 snap workload.