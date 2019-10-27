Tonyan (hip) is listed as inactive Sunday at Kansas City, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Missing his third game in a row due to a hip injury, Tonyan hasn't made enough appreciable progress in practice to indicate that a return is imminent. Instead, the Packers will continue to roll with a TE combination of Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories