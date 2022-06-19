Tonyan (knee) wasn't cleared for practice at June minicamp, SI.com's Bill Huber reports.
As expected, with Tonyan less than eight months removed from suffering an ACL tear in late October. He'll hit the nine-month mark around the time Green Bay opens training camp, and while Tonyan figures to be absent or limited initially, he has a chance to be ready for Week 1. Reports earlier this offseason suggested the Packers view him as being ahead of schedule in the rehab process, so it might not be long before he re-emerges as a key target for QB Aaron Rodgers in the red zone -- this time in an offense without Davante Adams.