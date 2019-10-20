Play

Tonyan (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise to see him unavailable Sunday. Evan Baylis will serve as the Packers' No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis this week.

