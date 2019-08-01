Tonyan is expected to see increased playing time during the 2019 season, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Tonyan "gets better each and every day - not only in the pass game, but in the run game," and called him "a valuable piece." Tonyan played only 67 offensive snaps as a rookie in 2018, finishing the season with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Most of those yards came due to a 54-yard touchdown versus the Seahawks in Week 11. Jimmy Graham remains the No. 1 option in Green Bay's tight end room, leaving Tonyan to compete with Marcedes Lewis and rookie Jace Sternberger for reserve snaps.

