Packers' Robert Tonyan: Increased opportunity on tap
Tonyan is expected to see increased playing time during the 2019 season, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Tonyan "gets better each and every day - not only in the pass game, but in the run game," and called him "a valuable piece." Tonyan played only 67 offensive snaps as a rookie in 2018, finishing the season with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Most of those yards came due to a 54-yard touchdown versus the Seahawks in Week 11. Jimmy Graham remains the No. 1 option in Green Bay's tight end room, leaving Tonyan to compete with Marcedes Lewis and rookie Jace Sternberger for reserve snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...