Tonyan caught five of seven targets for a game-high 79 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings.

While Davante Adams saw more volume (12 targets) for Green Bay, Tonyan ended up with more yards thanks largely to a 45-yard grab in the third quarter. Adams, however, caught all three of Aaron Rodgers' TD passes, reinforcing who the top dog in the Packers' passing game is. Tonyan's seven targets were still a season high for the third-year tight end, and he should remain a crucial part of the Packers' offense in Week 9 against the 49ers.