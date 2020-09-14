Tonyan led Packers tight ends in snaps but was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Tonyan was on the field for 48 of the 78 plays the Packers' offense ran Sunday -- 16 more than any of the team's other tight ends -- but did not draw a pass in his direction. The snap count is encouraging, but the Packers utilized all four of their tight ends to some degree and figure to continue doing so, which will make it difficult for Tonyan or any of the others to make much of a fantasy impact.