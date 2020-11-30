Tonyan (ankle) hauled in all five of his targets for 67 yards and a score in Sunday's 41-25 win over Chicago.

Tonyan was late to the scoring party in the one-sided affair, cashing in on a 39-yard score in the third quarter that rescued what would have been a pedestrian outing. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise since taking over as the starting tight end this season, totaling 37 receptions, 458 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 contests. Tonyan remains a fantasy threat so long as he has the trust of Aaron Rodgers, which he continues to build week by week. The rising star will next take on the Eagles, who are allowing 8.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends this year.