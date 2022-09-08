Tonyan (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
A little more than 10 months removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee Week 8 of last season, Tonyan seemingly has a chance to suit up for the Packers' Week 1 visit to the Vikings after notching back-to-back capped sessions. Friday's injury report may provide clarity for his availability heading into the weekend. If Green Bay ends up exercising caution with Tonyan for the season opener and holds him out, though, Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis would be in line for the reps at tight end.
