Tonyan (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan was also limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice. The 25-year-old has missed Green Bay's last three games, and if he's limited again Friday a "questionable" injury tag could be in the cards Week 9.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories