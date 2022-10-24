Tonyan was targeted four times and caught three passes for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Commanders.
Tonyan set season highs for targets, receptions and yardage in Week 6, but he was held in check Sunday by a Washington team that has made a habit of shutting down opposing tight ends this season. The matchup won't get any easier the next time out, as Tonyan will take on a Bills team that has been nearly as stingy against tight ends as the Commanders and has not allowed any player at that position to find paydirt this season.
