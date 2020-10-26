Tonyan recorded two receptions on two targets for 32 yards in Week 7 against the Texans.

Davante Adams dominated targets, vacuuming 16 of Aaron Rodgers' 34 pass attempts. That left limited volume for the rest of the Packers' pass-catchers, including Tonyan. On the positive side, Tonyan did convert both of his targets into receptions to maintain strong efficiency. However, having seen no more than six targets in any contest this season, it's difficult to rely on Tonyan for consistent production moving forward. He and the Packers will draw a matchup in Week 8 against the Vikings.