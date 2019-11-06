Tonyan (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Tonyan was limited on his last three practice reports leading up to being inactive for Week 9's loss to the Chargers, so it's tough to conclude anything about his status for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. He's on the right track at least, and Thursday's practice should reveal more. The 25-year-old tight end has four catches for 66 yards over five games this season, and he may face competition from rookie Jace Sternberger when he returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories