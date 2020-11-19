Tonyan (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Tonyan's practice reps have been capped for the majority of sessions since the calendar flipped to October, but he's still played at least 50 percent and up to 67 percent of the snaps on offense in each game this season. While he hasn't made a huge impact since scoring five TDs in three games between Weeks 2 and 4 -- a 14-174-0 line on 18 targets the last five contests -- Tonyan is the Packers tight end most likely to make an impact in the box score on a weekly basis.