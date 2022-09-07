Tonyan (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Tonyan has progressed steadily from the left ACL tear that he suffered Week 8 of last season, getting removed from the PUP list Aug. 14 and eventually mixing into team drills on Aug. 28. Coach Matt LaFleur has said that he's unsure whether Tonyan will be healthy enough to suit up Week 1 at Minnesota, and the tight end's activity level Wednesday would seem to back that up. Fortunately for Tonyan, he has two more chances to log a full session before week's end, at which point the Packers could make a ruling on his availability for the opener.