Tonyan (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, but he's now been downgraded to a limited session. After missing the last two games due to a lingering hip issue, Tonyan's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs can't be considered a sure thing. Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Marcedes Lewis (rest) were also limited Thursday.

