Tonyan was targeted once and recorded one reception for five yards in Thursday's victory over the 49ers.

Tonyan was on the field for 62 percent of the plays the Packers ran, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaned on his receivers and running backs in Week 9 and Tonyan had his least-productive game of the season. He has averaged just 35.3 yards per game and has not found the end zone since his Week 3 breakout, but he's a good bet to hit paydirt in Week 10, as the Packers will face a Jacksonville team that surrendered seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends over six games between Weeks 2-7.