Tonyan sat out Thursday's practice due to an illness, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tonyan practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Packers' injury report Thursday makes his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. If Tonyan is unable to play this weekend, added passing targets would be available for some combination of Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis.
