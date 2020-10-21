Tonyan (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Tonyan's ankle injury briefly forced him out of Week 6's loss to the Buccaneers, during which he caught three of four targets for 25 yards, but he did manage to return to the contest. That seems to bode well for the starting tight end's chances of suiting up in Houston on Sunday, though he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited practice activity before being cleared to go.
