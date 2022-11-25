Tonyan (illness) won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tonyan sat out Thursday's practice on account of the illness, but he returned to the field Friday as a full participant to erase any concern about his health. He'll handle his usual duties Sunday as the Packers' starting tight end, but the role hasn't been as fruitful as some might have anticipated heading into the season. Though he's suited up in each of Green Bay's first 11 games, Tonyan has found the end zone only once and is averaging 3.7 catches and 31.1 receiving yards per contest.