Packers' Robert Tonyan: No targets in Week 12
Tonyan played one snap in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and was not targeted.
Tonyan had a tiny bit of fantasy intrigue in Week 12 thanks to a long touchdown in the previous game and with fellow tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb) limited, but he ultimately did not factor into the offense in any noticeable way.
