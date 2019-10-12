Tonyan (hip) did not practice Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Tonyan officially not practicing all week due to a hip injury he suffered in last week's game against the Cowboys, it looks like he'll remain on the sideline for Monday night's contest. This should be confirmed once the Packers release their final injury report of the week.

