Tonyan played eight snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Bears and was not targeted.

Tonyan has not gotten any more involved in the Packers' offense since catching a 54-yard touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 11. With the Packers now eliminated from playoff contention the team could decide to give Tonyan a longer look, but unless the Packers explicitly announce that at some point this week, that will purely be speculation.