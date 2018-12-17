Packers' Robert Tonyan: Not targeted versus Bears
Tonyan played eight snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Bears and was not targeted.
Tonyan has not gotten any more involved in the Packers' offense since catching a 54-yard touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 11. With the Packers now eliminated from playoff contention the team could decide to give Tonyan a longer look, but unless the Packers explicitly announce that at some point this week, that will purely be speculation.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Not targeted in Week 14•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Sets season high for snaps•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: No targets in Week 12•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Surprises with TD grab in loss•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Scores for second time this preseason•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Scores in preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...