Tonyan had one reception for four yards in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

Tonyan could have had a much bigger day had he been able to pull in a long Aaron Rodgers pass into the end zone in the first quarter, but alas, he finished with just the lone reception while being targeted three times. Tonyan is averaging just under 20 snaps per game through three weeks, but he has made just two receptions this season, and remains the Packers' No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.