Packers' Robert Tonyan: One catch in Week 3
Tonyan had one reception for four yards in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
Tonyan could have had a much bigger day had he been able to pull in a long Aaron Rodgers pass into the end zone in the first quarter, but alas, he finished with just the lone reception while being targeted three times. Tonyan is averaging just under 20 snaps per game through three weeks, but he has made just two receptions this season, and remains the Packers' No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches one pass•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Plays extensively against Raiders•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches three balls Thursday•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Big reception versus Texans•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Increased opportunity on tap•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Signs tender•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...