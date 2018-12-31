Packers' Robert Tonyan: One reception in finale
Tonyan caught one pass for seven yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions.
Tonyan suited up for all 16 games in 2018 and finished with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, the bulk of which game on a 54-yard score in Week 11. The Packers clearly saw something they liked in order to activate him for every game, but he remains more project than prospect, and it remains to be seen if the next coaching staff in Green Bay views him the same way.
