Tonyan was targeted twice and caught one pass for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Dolphins.

Tonyan played the most snaps among Packers tight ends like he usually does, but he finished with just a lone reception for a third straight week and was surprisingly outperformed by fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis. One game was not enough to drop Tonyan behind Lewis when it comes to fantasy options, but it will make it even tougher for those still going in their fantasy leagues to trust Tonyan in Week 17.