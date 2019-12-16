Packers' Robert Tonyan: One reception in victory
Tonyan was targeted twice and caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Tonyan scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 14, but he could not build on that in Week 15. Tonyan's youth in relation to veteran tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lews gives him some intrigue, but he figures to remain a reserve the rest of the way, and he will also have to compete for snaps with fellow youngster Jace Sternberger, who totaled 14 plays Sunday to Tonyan's nine.
